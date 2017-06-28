CSA welcomes ICC’s new constitution and financial model

CSA played a lead role in challenging the previous ICC resolutions. CSA played a lead role in challenging the previous ICC resolutions.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has welcomed the widespread and significant changes made to the ICC Constitution as well as the revised financial model for all member countries. CSA was one of the fiercest opponents of ICC’s plan to share revenue disproportionately among members.

“We are very pleased that the ICC have accepted a new model for doing business that is in line with accepted standards of corporate governance and this will benefit the growth of the game globally,” CSA president Chris Nenzani said on Tuesday.

“What was particularly important is the fact that all the changes were accepted unanimously by members and this show of unity is very pleasing. There is also a much better model in terms of the share of finances to ICC members.

“I also wish to take this opportunity to thank (ICC chairman) Mr Shashank Manohar for the amazing work he has done and also congratulate Imran Khwaja on his election as the ICC deputy chairman,” he added.

CSA played a lead role in challenging the previous ICC resolutions that had concentrated power and money in the hands of a few members boards, such as India and England and had been working towards a more acceptable model for governance and revenue sharing.

“Compared to where we were a few years ago, the recent changes at ICC level have been very pleasing and it is now up to our chief executives to put in place a new international cricket structure that will ensure the sustainability of all three formats at the international level,” the CSA chief said.

Nenzani also welcomed Afghanistan and Ireland as full ICC members on behalf of all South African cricketers, stakeholders and fans.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App