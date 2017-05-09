CSA regains right to bid for and host major tournaments

CSA set new transformation targets which required the team to field a minimum of six players of colour, of which at least two must be black African. (Source: AP) CSA set new transformation targets which required the team to field a minimum of six players of colour, of which at least two must be black African. (Source: AP)

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has once again regained the right to bid for and host major tournaments. This comes after it met with the government’s transformation criteria. Sports minister Thembelani Nxesi confirmed this news at the annual Eminent Persons Group (EPG) meet on Tuesday.

It may be recalled here that the EPG is an independent committee which compiles an annual assessment of various sporting codes and their commitment to change. Last year, they found four sporting federations, including cricket, which had not met the transformation criteria.

CSA then set new transformation targets which required the team to field a minimum of six players of colour, of which at least two must be black African. CSA then went on to exceed their targets.

Hence, after a season in which CSA reached the targets for the national team, it was expected that the ban would be lifted. Noticeably, cricket is among two other sports, rugby and netball, which has met the criteria. However, athletics is still under sanction.

Earlier, CSA CEO Haroon Lorgat told ESPNcricinfo,”We are optimistic of achieving good outcomes but we would not want to pre-empt anything at this stage. Regardless, we are committed to transformation and we will continue to engage with the ministry and other stakeholders to ensure we achieve our transformation goals,”

