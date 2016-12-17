CSA chief executive slams ICC chief executive David Richardson’s comments

CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat said that the comments are “nonsense and insulting” for them. (Source: Reuters) CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat said that the comments are “nonsense and insulting” for them. (Source: Reuters)

Cricket South Africa (CSA) Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat has taken strong exception to remarks attributed to the ICC Chief Executive, David Richardson, during a recent interview in Sri Lanka.

Richardson had been quoted as saying that South Africa had been unable to stand up to “the big boys”.

CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat said: “If he is indeed correctly quoted, his remarks come as a complete shock to us. For someone who was actually party to the 2014 resolutions to now make such a disparaging remark to CSA is frankly nonsense and insulting to us.

“The CSA Board had from the very outset realised how damaging the original proposals would have been to the global growth of the game and together with Pakistan and Sri Lanka had strongly opposed it.

“This included CSA making a significant written submission to the ICC Board which had resulted in a number of the original proposals being amended. That’s in fact the reason why we are where we are now,” Lorgat said.

“The CSA Board will always stand up for what it believes to be right for the game,” added Lorgat, who also said that the CSA President will formally take up this matter with the ICC Chairman.