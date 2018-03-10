CSA apologises to Cricket Australia for officials posing with fans wearing New Zealand rugby player masks

Clive Eksteen and Altaaf Kazi with the fans wearing the Sonny Bill Williams masks. (Source: Twitter) Clive Eksteen and Altaaf Kazi with the fans wearing the Sonny Bill Williams masks. (Source: Twitter)

Cricket South Africa has apologised to Cricket Australia after two of its officials were photographed with fans wearing masks of a New Zealand rugby player. “On behalf of CSA, I extend my sincere apologies to the board of Cricket Australia (CA), its officials, team management, players and their families,” the CSA said in a statement, “CSA does not associate itself with these actions and urges all Protea supporters from refraining from being involved in distasteful or unwelcome actions that may impact the image of the sport and its supporters.”

The officials, Clive Eksteen and Altaaf Kazi, were photographed posing with fans wearing masks of All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams after Day 1 of the second Test between South Africa and Australia. Williams reportedly had an encounter with Australia vice-captain David Warner’s wife in 2007, before the latter met her. The masks were brought into the stadium days after Warner’s run-in with South Africa’s Quinton De Kock. Warner later revealed that De Kock had made “vile and disgusting” remarks about his wife. The photograph has also been panned on social media, with many pointing out how the sledging battle between the South Africans and Australians seem to be centered around Warner’s wife.

The series has thus far been pockmarked with unsavoury incidents. In the first Test, Nathan Lyon receive a fine for dropping the ball on AB De Villiers after running him out. Warner and De Kock were slapped with a fine and demerit points for their altercation. In the second test, Kagiso Rabada was charged with a Level 2 offence for shoulder butting Australia captain Steve Smith after dismissing him. The charge could get him three demerit points and ultimately lead to a three-Test ban.

