Crowds turn up for MS Dhoni at match in Jammu & Kashmir

MS Dhoni, who is in the Valley on the Army’s invitation, at a cricket match on Sunday. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) MS Dhoni, who is in the Valley on the Army’s invitation, at a cricket match on Sunday. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

MS Dhoni, who is an honorary Lt Colonel with Indian Army, attended the final of an Army-sponsored cricket league in the Valley on Sunday.

Dhoni was the chief guest for the match between the south and north Kashmir teams, played on the Kunzer grounds in north Kashmir. A huge crowd from Kunzer and its nearby villages turned up.

The Chinar Cricket Premier League saw participation by 110 teams from across Kashmir. At the end of the championship, the Army selected 32 players from the north and south of Kashmir and organised a final match, which was eventually won by the south Kashmir team by 47 runs.

“The championship was aimed at providing cricket lovers a platform to showcase their talent,” a Defence spokesperson said. “The presence of cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a chief guest was a major attraction”.

Dhoni is in the Valley for the past several days on the Army’s invitation. He has met students of the Army Public School in Srinagar and interacted with some budding cricketers in Uri.

Some people at the match, said eyewitnesses, raised slogans, “Boom Boom Afridi” and “Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan (Long Live Pakistan)”, after Dhoni arrived.

The eyewitnesses said that when Dhoni arrived, people tried to take shake hands with him and take selfies. However, as commotion broke out and Armymen stopped the spectators from coming near him, they started raising slogans. Later in the day, many people shook hands with Dhoni and took selfies with him.

