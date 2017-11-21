Cricketers can take a break if they don’t want to play: Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev praised the Indian team as well (Source: Express Photo) Kapil Dev praised the Indian team as well (Source: Express Photo)

Kapil Dev has said that cricketers of the current generation have the choice of opting not to play if they are tired and need to manage their bodies because of the tight cricket schedule. He also said that they can take a break if they want.

“They (cricketers) can take a break, if they don’t want to play…they are professionals. If you (journalists) are a professional, (and if) you cannot write an article, somebody else will write. If you are not professional, you are doing for enjoyment and your passion, then it’s different,” Kapil was quoted as saying by PTI. “I think today’s game is profession and a professional can always say, ‘I don’t want to play, ‘I can play’.”

Kapil, however, said that he cannot decided if current cricketers are playing too much cricket or not. He added that he is not with the cricketer so cannot judge them.

“If cricketers (are) saying there (is) too much cricket, must be. I don’t know. I am not with them. I cannot really make any judgement on their behalf,” he said.

The 1983 World Cup winning captain said that current Indian team are doing a wonderful job and Indian team in the past 10-15 years have done well.

“I think they are wonderful. They are a great team at the moment. Last 10-15 years, the Indian team has done really well,” he said.

