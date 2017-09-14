Cricketers can’t complain of burnouts, tight match schedule, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma comes into the Australia series with 302 runs in Sri Lanka. (Source: PTI) Rohit Sharma comes into the Australia series with 302 runs in Sri Lanka. (Source: PTI)

Rohit Sharma feels cricketers can’t complain of burnouts with their career not a very long one and the short shelf life shouldn’t be used as an excuse for absences. Further adding that he doesn’t believe tight schedule can be attributed to a break, Rohit said, “Cricketers have limited careers, we cannot play till the (age of) 60, 70. We have to make the most of the time we have. There can’t be excuses of burnout, tight match schedule,” said Rohit to PTI.

When queried whether Rohit himself needed a break from the game having played nearly non-stop since his six month injury layoff, the Mumbai batsman said he wants to make the most of time on the field. “Not really. I am coming back from an injury. I don’t see myself doing that, I want to play as much as possible. Whenever I get the opportunity I want to be there on the field. We are all used to tight schedules. It is not happening now, it has been happening for a while now. We all understand how to take care of our bodies and there are specialists (physios/trainers) to help us out. Because of the schedules, you see a lot of rotation happening. Whenever we play a series we have to make sure that the guys are 100 per cent fit and the trainers take care of that,” said Rohit ahead of a hectic calendar where India play Australia and New Zealand at home before going to South Africa.

Rohit comes into the five match ODI series against Australia with 302 runs scored against Sri Lanka including two centuries and a fifty. “I will be happy if I can come up with the same performances as last time. Things have changed, team dynamics have changed. The venues will be different. I have to start afresh and not think about what happened in the past. I will be happy to get the same performances out again,” he said.

