Cricketer dies after being accidentally hit with a bat

A 21-year-old in Bahadurpura, Hyderabad succumbed to injuries after being hit with a bat by a fellow player. The accident happened during a friendly match and resulted in the loss of life of Wajid, who was playing the match alongside other people at Mir Alam Idgah on Sunday. He was taken to a hospital but despite being treated upon, he couldn’t survive.

The incident, reportedly, took place as a stray bat of another team that was playing there hit Wajid on the head. On impact, he suffered injuries on the right side of his forehead and then fell on the stumps made of stones to aggravate his injury.

“It is not exactly clear how Wajid had got injured. But based on the version of some eyewitnesses, he was running to take a catch and suffered injuries on the right side of his forehead after he was accidentally hit with a bat by some batsman of another team playing on the ground,” Bahadurpura police station inspector T Laxminarayana is quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“After being hit, he fell down on the wickets (stumps) constructed with stones and became unconscious. He was taken to a state-run hospital, where he succumbed to injuries today,” he added.

Wajid’s brother filed a complaint with the police which was registered under IPC Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), he said but after the death, the case will now be altered to IPC Section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

