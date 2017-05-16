Latest News

Cricketer dies after being accidentally hit with a bat

Wajid, 21, suffered head injuries after being struck with a stray bat and breathed his last upon being taken to the hospital.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 16, 2017 9:39 pm
cricket accident, cricket bat accidents, cricket deaths, deaths sport, sporting deaths, sporting deaths on field, cricket deaths on field, cricket news, sports news, india news, indian express The incident occured in Hyderabad with many teams playing at same venue. (Express file photo)

A 21-year-old in Bahadurpura, Hyderabad succumbed to injuries after being hit with a bat by a fellow player. The accident happened during a friendly match and resulted in the loss of life of Wajid, who was playing the match alongside other people at Mir Alam Idgah on Sunday. He was taken to a hospital but despite being treated upon, he couldn’t survive.

The incident, reportedly, took place as a stray bat of another team that was playing there hit Wajid on the head. On impact, he suffered injuries on the right side of his forehead and then fell on the stumps made of stones to aggravate his injury.

“It is not exactly clear how Wajid had got injured. But based on the version of some eyewitnesses, he was running to take a catch and suffered injuries on the right side of his forehead after he was accidentally hit with a bat by some batsman of another team playing on the ground,” Bahadurpura police station inspector T Laxminarayana is quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“After being hit, he fell down on the wickets (stumps) constructed with stones and became unconscious. He was taken to a state-run hospital, where he succumbed to injuries today,” he added.

Wajid’s brother filed a complaint with the police which was registered under IPC Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), he said but after the death, the case will now be altered to IPC Section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It is completely unfair to judge MS Dhoni over his recent scores 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

ier 1th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 16, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

atorth T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 17, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

ier 2th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 19, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 21, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad