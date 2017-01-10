Cricket South Africa to consider new Director of Cricket post

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is to consider a new Director of Cricket post as well introducing a permanent position for the convenor of selectors. These are some of the recommendations of a review panel handed over and accepted by the CSA Board on Monday.

“The Board has received and accepted both (national and domestic) cricket review reports and noted the various recommendations made.

“We will now consider all the recommendations in detail through our management and committee structures before making any decisions,” said CSA Board Chairman Chris Nenzani.

The function of the Director of Cricket will largely be to oversee the performance of the Proteas team, with ultimate accountability on all issues relating to the performance of the teams at the highest level.

The changed role of the current convener of selectors into a permanent position will include responsibilities for selection as well as talent identification in South African cricket.

The review also placed emphasis on addressing talent retention, seen as a top priority by CSA amid the current wave of Proteas players resigning to take up Kolpak contracts in England.

The review calls for CSA to formulate and execute a strategy to minimise or stop the loss of “players of national interest”.

In recent weeks, nine South African players have signed Kolpak contracts, raising red flags at CSA.

Last week CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat decried the moves by the players, saying that CSA was perturbed about the huge investments in developing their careers and them not ploughing back into contributing to the national side appropriately.

Another proposal which will receive attention is the development of coaches who will have the role of improving the pipeline of players to the Proteas.

Ex-players are also to be drawn in to create an environment where such ex-players feel wanted and can be used as a resource to share skills and experiences.

The National Teams Review Panel consisted of Adam Bacher (former Proteas player); Iqbal Khan (CSA Independent Board member); Francois Pienaar (World Cup winning Springbok rugby captain) and Mthobi Tyamzashe (former acting chief executive of SRSA and former executive director of the National Sports Council).

The panel was supported by an advisory panel consisting of Francois Hugo (FirstRand Bank HR Executive); Tony Irish (Chief Executive, SA Cricketers’ Association); Gary Kirsten (former Proteas player and coach); and Graeme Smith (former Proteas captain).