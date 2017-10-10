Cricket South Africa postpones inaugural Global T20 League to next year

With less than a month to go before being flagged off, the tournament has faced a number of logistical challenges apart from the failure to secure a stable broadcaster. (Source: File) With less than a month to go before being flagged off, the tournament has faced a number of logistical challenges apart from the failure to secure a stable broadcaster. (Source: File)

Cricket South Africa has postponed the inaugural edition of the tournament. According to ESPNCricinfo, the tournament, which was supposed to take place on November 3, will now be held only next year. The franchisees have been told that delay in securing a stable television broadcast deal and central rughts sponsorship for the tournament are the chief reasons for the postponment.

With less than a month to go before being flagged off, the tournament has faced a number of logistical challenges apart from the failure to secure a stable broadcaster. Local sports broadcaster SuperSport was going to put pen to paper, the deal was worth much less than what CSA had anticipated.

It is reported that the the exit of Haroon Lorgat has hurt the organisation for the tournament. The board’s unhappiness with Lorgat’s methods of organisation of the T20 Global League was one of the reasons for his departure, but one of the GLT20 franchise owners told ESPNcricinfo that Lorgat’s absence had created “much bigger challenges” in putting the tournament together, because he was its driving force. There is no indication that any of the franchisees have pulled out of the league.

The postponement leaves a big hole in the South African cricket calendar. CSA had ekked out six weeks in peak summer for the tournament and the postponement mans that there will be no domestic or international action for that period of the year. With South Africa’s 4-day match against Zimbabwe awaiting Test status, there is a chance that the country won’t be seeing any cricket between October and December.

