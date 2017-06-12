Cricket South Africa mourns death of veteran Indian-origin cricketer Yusuf Lorgat

Yusuf’s friends and to the many people whose lives he touched and influenced in a very special way,” said CSA president Nenzani. (Source: File) Yusuf’s friends and to the many people whose lives he touched and influenced in a very special way,” said CSA president Nenzani. (Source: File)

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has mourned the passing away of veteran Indian-origin cricketer, Yusuf Lorgat, in his hometown Port Elizabeth. Lorgat, 79, was an elder brother of current CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat.

“Yusuf lived a life of service to his community in many areas which is documented by the many well-deserved awards he received from a variety of organisations,” said CSA president Chris Nenzani.

“On behalf of the CSA family I offer our deepest condolences and sympathy to his family, his friends and to the many people whose lives he touched and influenced in a very special way,” Nenzani added.

“Because he was much older than myself many thought he was my father, and indeed, he became something of a father figure to me,” said Haroon Lorgat. “I have benefited enormously from his advice in going about my own life especially during those days of struggle.”

Lorgat was highly acclaimed for his service to the sport, with honours including Port Elizabeth Citizen of the Year in 2012 for his Community Outreach and Development Programme; the Nelson Mandela National Award in 2014, and the Living Legend Award from the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality just a fortnight ago.

He was honoured by the National Sports Council in 1998, received a service award from the International Cricket Council in 2009 and was also a Life Member of provincial franchise Eastern Province Cricket. Lorgat is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter, two

sisters and two other brothers.

