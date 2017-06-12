Cricket South Africa announces extensive stadium infrastructure upgrade

An additional R150 million will be spent on upgrades at CSA facilities across the country over the next three years. (Source: File) An additional R150 million will be spent on upgrades at CSA facilities across the country over the next three years. (Source: File)

Cricket South Africa (CSA) will spend R200 million in the next few months to upgrade and refurbish stadium where the new T20 Global League will be played in November this year.

An additional R150 million will be spent on upgrades at CSA facilities across the country over the next three years. “R200 million will be invested during the next few months on improvements like cutting-edge artificial lighting systems, advanced sports field technology and LED scoreboards, as well as revamping change-rooms and media centers,” CSA Chief Executive Haroon Lorgat said.

“We want our cricket stadiums to be world class and having recognised the need to improve our facilities, we are in a very fortunate position to be able to do so,” Lorgat added.

“Looking ahead over the next two years, CSA are planning to implement new designs and features like improved wifi signal and reach, crowd flows and ticketing systems to enhance fan experience,” stated Lorgat.

“Our aim is for the T20 Global League to rank among the world’s best T20 leagues and enhancing the in-stadium experience of fans is essential.”

Work has already begun across the country to ensure the stadium work is completed before the start of the new season and before the inaugural T20 Global League tournament kicks off.

The eight franchise owners of the league will be announced in London on June 19, a day after the ICC Champions Trophy final.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App