Cricket officials told: Get your assistants to behave

A top BCCI official wanted to be shown on TV. (Express phot: Praveen Khanna) A top BCCI official wanted to be shown on TV. (Express phot: Praveen Khanna)

CRICKET ADMINISTRATORS appointed by the Supreme Court have now brought assistants of top BCCI officials under the scanner after being alerted about the unusually powerful role they play in the board’s affairs. From leaking information on meetings to conveying instructions to other officials, and even goading TV crew during live coverage of international matches to focus on their bosses.

So much so, sources told The Indian Express, that the Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai ordered executive assistants (EAs) to leave midway during the IPL governing council meeting held in New Delhi last week. It’s also learnt that Rai sent an email to all BCCI office-bearers a few days ago in this regard.

The CoA believes that these assistants were also communicating official instructions to other board officials on behalf of their bosses.

Apart from barring them from board meetings to ensure that no sensitive information is leaked, Rai’s new guidelines include a stern warning that office-bearers should not route anything to other BCCI officials through EAs.

These EAs, drafted by officials to help them perform board duties, are on the payroll of the BCCI.

“It was thought that these executive assistants are capable of passing on crucial information. At the same time, many instances have come to light where TV crew were forced to show these assistants’ bosses on TV during live game coverage,” BCCI sources said.

“Apparently, these office-bearers have also been seen telling the TV crew to show them on screen while their executive assistants lurk behind the crew to ensure that it gets done. The CoA felt that this needs to be stopped,” said sources.

Recently, sources said, there was an instance of a top BCCI official “stubbornly insisting” that he should be shown on TV during an ODI game.

When contacted by The Indian Express, a BCCI spokespeson declined to comment.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App