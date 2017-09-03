Cricket not a possibility at 2022 Commonwealth Games: Report

Cricket not to be part of 2022 Commonwealth Games. Cricket not to be part of 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Cricket at Commonwealth Games may not be a possibility in the 2022 edition of the Games as a number of issues have ruled out the possibility of the game being included in CWG, an ESPNcricinfo report said on Sunday.

According to the report, women’s cricket was included in the Games which were to be originally held in Durban but with the city pulling out of hosting the event, and the 2022 edition to be held in July and August, the International Cricket Council seems to have run out of time.

During the period when CWG will be held in 2022, many T20 leagues will be going around around the world and India will be touring England. Therefore, most of the top players/teams will be unavailable for the competition.

“Cricket is no longer scheduled to be part of the Games,” Neil Snowball, Warwickshire chief executive, was quoted as saying to ESPNcricinfo. “We’ve just run out of time, really. The Commonwealth Games Federation want gender equality and discussion within the ICC about whether members want to send men’s teams is unresolved. Combined with issues over the number of athletes, I don’t see any way cricket can be included in 2022.”

Cricket has made only one apearance at the CWG and that was in 1998 in Malaysia. South Africa beat Australia in the final to win the game. But, it not a mandotary event and the host city has an option of adding the game.

Birmingham and Liverpool are running to win the hosting rights for the 2022 Games and there are bids from Malaysia and Australia as well. But, Snowball, who is non-executive director of the Birmingham bid said that he believes that the city can win the bid.

“Even without cricket, I genuinely believe the Birmingham bid is high value, low risk and very strong option,” Snowball continued. “It is a shame we couldn’t get cricket in there, but the people of Birmingham will still welcome the Games with open arms.”

(With ESPNcricinfo inputs)

