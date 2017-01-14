Game of glorious uncertainties 

Dhoni uses the long handle. PTI Dhoni uses the long handle. PTI

“IT’S THE mind-set sir. If you actually are a cricket fan, why would you not want to see the match?” The official then just walks away, still shaking his head. England are set to play India in the opening game of the ODI series in Pune. Or that’s the hope. There’s been no dearth of conspiracy theories and outlandish forecasts of how the match might be affected, with reports suggesting it won’t even start. That is if the ousted powers that be turned rebels have their say. And you’re convinced that it’s them who the ground official is referring to with his lament.

So when you eventually walk back up to him with the hope of procuring more information about the ‘cloud’ over the match, he looks back quizzically. “I’m talking about the actual fans sir. People in Pune just keep complaining that this stadium is too far to come. We arrange buses for them yet they complain. But still tickets are selling fast,” he tells you. Just then, he’s summoned by one of his colleagues. He needs to quickly arrange transport for some of the in-stadia rights crew. The official isn’t the only one amongst the hundreds present at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Gahunje on Friday, who seem oblivious to the external threats that are expected to mar India’s first ODI of the year.

For all the doomsday speculation surrounding the opening ODI of the series, at ground level it’s business as usual. Two days out, you wouldn’t say there’s anything untoward on the horizon, forget a potential disaster brewing in the background.

The full-strength Indian team, MS Dhoni included, have been here since Wednesday. They’ve been at the ground each day since and have already had three strenuous practice sessions. It’s been a full three-course session on each occasion too, starting with the warm-ups, the nets and fielding drills.

The TV crew arrived here on the same day as the Indian team, and have taken no time in surrounding the ground with cables of all sizes, some as serpentine and rotund as rogue anacondas. By Friday, they’ve got the entire stadium wired up and ready to set up the cameras, which shall be done on Saturday on the eve of the match. There’s other activity along the periphery of the playing area too. There are hundreds of hoardings to be put up at various levels of the venue. With the ground consisting only of one grand-stand and a member’s clubhouse, at least they are spared from working under the unforgiving Pune sun. But like the TV crew, they too go about their work undeterred from the constant ducking and weaving as cricket balls keep flying ominously over their heads, and at times straight at them. Most prefer to give providence a chance and barely stop in their tracks to acknowledge the danger.

A high-profile presser

By Friday, there’s a buzz at the MCA stadium. It’s time for the black sight-screens to be installed, and understandably the number of ground-staff has doubled. The media presence too has burgeoned drastically, mainly owing to a high-profile press conference.

For once, Dhoni has given the media ample time, close to 24 hours, to prepare for a group tete-a-tete with the recently resigned Indian captain. Speaking of tete-a-tete’s, the huge army of dogs at the MCA stadium have been walked, groomed and prepared for their annual visit from their biggest fan, Dhoni himself.

The spider-cam is in town, and on one side you see close to 10 men only screwing in the base of the arachnid apparatus. Even Nasser Hussain and Nick Knight, who will be representing the English in the commentary box for the series, are in attendance and almost get cleaned up by a top-edge pull off KL Rahul’s bat. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena, meanwhile, walks out to the centre with his Indian colleagues to take a stock of proceedings.

The England team arrives around 4 pm and they go through their own routines once the Indians are done. Ben Stokes addresses the media and expresses his interest in being a part of the IPL this year. He then promptly goes about smashing the ball IPL-style. The floodlights are given yet another trial run for the third night running, and seem to be in fine fettle.

Near the press-box there’s already talk about complimentary tickets and who has how many to spare amongst the locals. It’s the customary humdrum of a venue going through its final dry-runs before the live action.

But still in the backdrop looms an unprecedented, and almost unimaginable threat. That it’s even a probability is surprising enough. But this is still Ajay Shirke country, even if he might have been unceremoniously been eliminated from cricket administration in the country. Not to forget his own home association that he’s lorded over for decades. Whether he and the rest of his high-profile and embarrassed ex-colleagues actually pull off what would be a diabolical attempt at retribution is still not clear.

But at Gahunje, they don’t yet seem to be bracing up for the unthinkable tempest. They still look only to be preparing for just another ODI.