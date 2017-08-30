Cricket is the most important thing in my life: AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers didn’t feature in the Test series against England. (Source: Express Archive) AB de Villiers didn’t feature in the Test series against England. (Source: Express Archive)

After making himself available to play all forms of cricket, South African batsman AB de Villiers has said that the time he spent away from the game has helped him realise that the game of cricket is the most important part of his life.

Speaking at the sidelines of an event, de Villiers said, “The last 12 months have been very important to me. Just really finding my feet again. In a way pressing the reset button. Looking back at what happened in the last 12-odd years and also assessing where I want to go and what I needed to achieve still.” “To feel happy in my life at the end of the day having stepped down from ODI captaincy. I feel very refreshed, revived and ready to go again. I have very quickly realised that it (cricket) is the most important thing in my life.

“To feel happy in my life at the end of the day having stepped down from ODI captaincy. I feel very refreshed, revived and ready to go again. I have very quickly realised that it (cricket) is the most important thing in my life. I just want to enjoy the last few years of my career. Whether it is three to five to seven years that I don’t know. As long as it is needed to be a happy man walking off the cricket field,” he added.

Speaking about the upcoming series against India, he said, “It will be a great series as the two teams always play really good cricket. But Quite a bit of cricket coming up before India series, we are playing Bangladesh. The series against India is going to be great. They have given a run for the money when we last played in South Africa. I remember Sachin’s (Tendulkar) last series in SA, we drew 1-1. Hopefully, I will be with the boys on the park to compete against India,” he said and added, “It is not that I can just walk into the team. I have to work hard for it. I am prepared to work really hard to be selected to play against India,” he said.

Replying to a query that whether South Africans were taking IPL more seriously than playing for the country, de Villiers said, “I am not sure. It’s up to the individual; they can play wherever they want to make themselves better cricketers. For me, my country South Africa always comes first. IPL has been an incredible lesson to me and my family.”

