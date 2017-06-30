Siddharth Kaul Siddharth Kaul

You will be leading the pace attack in South Africa along with other IPL performers. How do you see this tour and how important will this be for you?

It feels good when your performance is rewarded. Playing for India A is always a challenging task and I am looking forward to playing against South Africa and Australia A teams. Last time I played in South Africa for India A team was in 2013 and we played on flat wickets. I have been playing for India A teams in Challenger Trophy also and that experience has helped me. My aim is to perform whenever I get an opportunity and bowling to my strength and I will surely take confidence from my IPL experience this year forward and utilise this opportunity. I am currently attending the fast bowler training camp in Bengaluru and it has helped my game.

You were among the top three bowlers for Sunrisers Hyderabad with 10 wickets this IPL. How do you see that experience?

Honestly speaking, I stuck to my basics and my plan was to bowl to my strength. There were different situations and different pressure in every game and players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ashish Nehra would help me with the plan and seeing them bowl also helped me a lot. As a pacer, it is important to bowl according to your plan and that’s what I learnt this IPL. I bowled for Punjab in the death overs earlier in the domestic season and Yuvi paji and Bhajji paji always encouraged me and Yuvi was also in the Sunrisers team along with David Warner, who showed confidence in me in the death overs.

Last six months have also seen you working with mental conditioning coach Amit Bhattacharjee, who has also worked with 2008 Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra. How has that helped your game?

I have been working with Amit sir since I played in the Irani Trophy in January and his inputs have been helpful. As a player, there are ups and downs and

different phases and working with a mental conditioning coach helps you understand

the strengths and weakness. Our focus has been how to stay calm in pressure situations and he also shares his experience with players like Abhinav Bindra which motivates a player like me.

You played under Virat Kohli in India’s title triumph in the 2008 U-19 World Cup. How do you see your career till now and do you miss being part of the senior Indian team?

The 2008 U-19 World Cup win was something which gave me recognition. The 10 wickets in the tournament meant a lot to me and I still cherish that performance. People got to know me due to that performance. My aim is to bowl well and perform whenever I get a chance. And, all these years have helped me become a mature and consistent player. At home, whenever I am with my father Tej Kaul and brother Uday Kaul, we always talk about cricket and they always tell me to aim for my best.

