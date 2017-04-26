Cricket could make return at Commonwealth Games if Birmingham wins 2022 bid

1988 was the last time cricket was played as part of the Commonwealth Games. (Source: File, representational) 1988 was the last time cricket was played as part of the Commonwealth Games. (Source: File, representational)

Men’s cricket could make a return to the Commonwealth Games if Birmingham manage to win their bid for the 2022 tournament. According to ESPNCricinfo, the city has been invited by the UK after Durban to bid for the event.

Cricket was last played in the 1998 CWG held at Kuala Lumpur. The Indian team, that included Sachin Tendulkar, had failed to qualify for the semi-final on that occassion.

Women’s cricket was already included in the Durban schedule but Neil Snowball, the Warwickshire chief executive and a member of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games bid company, has confirmed the intention to include men’s cricket, too, subject to the agreement of the ECB and ICC. The format would be T20.

The games are expected to be held at Edgbaston and at Worcestershire’s New Road home. Birmingham will not be the only city vying to step-in as hosts. Cities in Canada, Malaysia and Australia are all expected to apply, while Liverpool have also confirmed their interest. Liverpool are not thought likely to include cricket among the sporting events.

Cricket had last year been touted to make an appearance in the Olympics if Rome had won the bid for the 2024 edition. The city has since pulled out of the process and that means that the ‘Gentleman’s Game’ isn’t set for a return in the Olympic stage any time soon. The was part of the Olympics all the way back in

First Published on: April 26, 2017 12:26 am

