Twenty20 could have a monopoly on cricket: Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler captained England in place of Eoin Morgan against New Zealand. (AP) Jos Buttler captained England in place of Eoin Morgan against New Zealand. (AP)

While the soaring popularity of T20 cricket might give fans across the globe a lot of joy but according to England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, it could signal the end for other formats.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Buttler said, “I feel cricket could become a one-format game in the future – whether that’s soon or in 15 to 20 years.”

“Test cricket is still, for me, the pinnacle of cricket but T20 fills out stadiums and is easy to keep up with and follow. Everyone wants things faster these days and things evolve so maybe Twenty20 could have a monopoly on cricket,” he added.

Reiterating the importance of Test cricket, he explained, “We all love the history of Test cricket – you will never have situations thrown up in T20 that Test cricket can do to you and you will never be tested as a player as you would in Test cricket. It’s a complete test of everything and it would be sad [if it disappeared], but as a product T20 is going from strength to strength.”

“Hopefully, the administrators can find a way of making the Test game more popular – it’s awesome and I’d love to be playing in it,” Buttler went on add.

Meanwhile, speaking on his personal form the right-hander revealed that being overlooked for the Ashes was a wake-up call for him. “Not making the Ashes squad was a wake-up call that I have slipped down the ladder in red-ball cricket and white-ball cricket is obviously my strength. I thought if I’m serious about playing red-ball cricket I could give up the white-ball stuff for two years and spend winters playing red ball, but I feel like there are too many opportunities to go down that route,” he concluded by saying.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd