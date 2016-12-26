Menu
  • Cricket commentator Mark Nicholas hospitalised: Twitterati wish him speedy recovery

Cricket commentator Mark Nicholas hospitalised: Twitterati wish him speedy recovery

Mark Nicholas was rushed to the hospital from the MCC after suffering from severe stomach pains.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:December 26, 2016 4:05 pm
mark nicholas, mark nicholas cricket, mark nicholas cricket commentator, mark nicholas admitted, mark nicholas hospitalised, cricket news, sports news Paramedics treated Nicholas after he fell ill in the commentary box and recommended he be taken to hospital. He was not on air at the time. (Source: Mark Nicholas twitter page)

Cricket commentator Mark Nicholas was resting in hospital Monday after being taken by ambulance from the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the first day of the second cricket test between Australia and Pakistan.

England-born Nicholas, a former Hampshire captain and a long-time member of the television commentary team for Australia’s Channel Nine, was taken to Epworth Hospital suffering severe stomach pains.

Paramedics treated Nicholas after he fell ill in the commentary box and recommended he be taken to hospital. He was not on air at the time.

A Channel Nine spokesman said 59-year-old Nicholas was “doing much better this evening and is in good spirits. He wants to thank the MCG staff for all of their help and the Channel Nine viewers and cricket community for their good wishes.”

Mark Nicholas’ career as a commentator and a cricket presenter was preluded by a career in which he captained English county side Hampshire. He could never manage an England cap.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

I saw death right at my doorstep during Jat reservation agitation 