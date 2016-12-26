Cricket commentator Mark Nicholas hospitalised: Twitterati wish him speedy recovery

Paramedics treated Nicholas after he fell ill in the commentary box and recommended he be taken to hospital. He was not on air at the time. (Source: Mark Nicholas twitter page) Paramedics treated Nicholas after he fell ill in the commentary box and recommended he be taken to hospital. He was not on air at the time. (Source: Mark Nicholas twitter page)

Cricket commentator Mark Nicholas was resting in hospital Monday after being taken by ambulance from the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the first day of the second cricket test between Australia and Pakistan.

England-born Nicholas, a former Hampshire captain and a long-time member of the television commentary team for Australia’s Channel Nine, was taken to Epworth Hospital suffering severe stomach pains.

Paramedics treated Nicholas after he fell ill in the commentary box and recommended he be taken to hospital. He was not on air at the time.

A Channel Nine spokesman said 59-year-old Nicholas was “doing much better this evening and is in good spirits. He wants to thank the MCG staff for all of their help and the Channel Nine viewers and cricket community for their good wishes.”

Heard about Mark Nicholas’ s illness just now, my prayers and best wishes for him to be back in the comm box ASAP. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 26 December 2016

I hope Mark Nicholas is well soon and back with the game he so loves and which loves him back as much. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 26 December 2016

A lot of hearsay out there, facts here: after being taken ill at MCG, Mark Nicholas in stable condition in hospital, no clear diagnosis yet — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) 26 December 2016

Mark Nicholas’ career as a commentator and a cricket presenter was preluded by a career in which he captained English county side Hampshire. He could never manage an England cap.

