Cricket Australia’s offer includes healthy pay increases for male players: CA chairman

Amidst the ongoing tussle between Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) CA chairman David Peever has said that “a very generous offer” was made to the players and also went to criticize the way in which CA has been depicted in recent weeks.

In a column for the Australian, Peever, wrote, “It includes healthy pay increases for male players,” he wrote, “A more than 150 per cent increase in pay for female players and gender equity in both pay and conditions, along with a share of any surplus for all players and major increases in other support and benefits.

“The ACA has responded by not only rejecting that proposal (and recent concessions) out of hand, but by launching a campaign of such sustained ferocity that anyone could be forgiven for thinking CA was proposing the reintroduction of slavery.

“Not content with that level of overreaction, the ACA has gone much further, refusing to allow players to tour, threatening to drive away commercial sponsors and damage the prospects of broadcast partners, lock up player intellectual property into its own business ventures, and even stage its own games. It’s a reckless strategy that can only damage the game and therefore the interests of the ACA’s members.”

“CA and the state and territory associations are responsible for the health of the entire game, not just the elite level where more than 70 per cent of the game’s total revenue is presently directed,” Peever wrote. “We also have a responsibility to ensure that a fair share of the game’s resources is directed to other levels, including junior and grassroots cricket, where it is most sorely needed.”

Peever strongly denied that “CA has been motivated by some extreme industrial relations agenda.

“It has been fabricated by those seeking to portray cricket as an industrial relations battleground, and pushed out to undermine CA’s case for modest but necessary changes to the player payment model.

“The suggestion that CA’s push to modify the player payments model has nothing to do with genuine issues facing the game is an insult to everyone involved at CA, including other members of the board.”

