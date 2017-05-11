Cricket Australia wants players to skip IPL, lures them with new contract

David Warner and Steve Smith are two of the three players approached by Cricket Australia. (Source: BCCI) David Warner and Steve Smith are two of the three players approached by Cricket Australia. (Source: BCCI)

While the dispute between Cricket Australia and Australian Cricketers’ Association still not over, the governing body approached three international stars with a new three-year contract instead of the regular one-year one.

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, Cricket Australia approached Test captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and fast bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins with three-year contracts and instead leave the riches of Indian Premier League from next year.

But the new proposal has not been met with a positive response from the players. According to the same report, the players are not ready for the new contract and said that it would need a even higher amount to make the players quit IPL.

Smith captains the Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL. Even Warner is captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad and have led them to the title in 2016. Apart from the fee they receive to play the tournament, which is more than $1million, players also sign contracts with advertisers to make more money. SMH reported that Warner is estimated to be worth $2 million but could easily make close to $10 million in next three years in the tournament.

Starc, who pulled out of IPL this year before its start, is also one of the top earners with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Even the pace bowler is not happy with the new CA proposal.

According to an ESPNCricinfo interview, Starc has said that “top players are not prepared to contemplate the offer of multi-year contracts from Cricket Australia – in exchange for skipping the IPL – until a new pay deal is struck between the board and the Australian Cricketers’ Association.”

“It wasn’t in the discussions this year when I decided to pull out [of the IPL], going forward it’s between the ACA and CA to come up with an MOU first and foremost, and then we’ll talk about contracts once that’s done,” Starc said.

“That’s what the ACA are there for and we’ve got full confidence in them. We have discussions with them from time to time with different stages of the discussions between CA and the ACA. But the ACA definitely have the full support of the male and female groups and that’s where it stands at this stage.” he added.

