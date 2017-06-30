Cricket Australia urges ACA to consider their proposal in the best interests of players and game

Cricket Australia has also asked the elite players to make a contribution towards meeting the need. (Source: File) Cricket Australia has also asked the elite players to make a contribution towards meeting the need. (Source: File)

Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday acknowledged that a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will not be agreed before July 1 and urged its call for Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) to come to the negotiating table and show some flexibility in the interest of the players.

CA has proposed to the fixed share of revenue player payments model and ACA considers it to be an unnecessary change by the cricket governing body.

However, the Cricket Board believes that the challenge of under-funding of the grassroots of the game can be met if the Cricketers Association and the board come to a settlement. The ACA has also rejected to discuss the very positive remuneration and benefits made by CA in their March proposal. It offers significant increases in pay and benefits for all players over the next five years.

CA is concerned that many players will be without a contract from midnight tonight and this might cause financial and emotional strain on the players.

Australian cricket board is now asking elite players to make a contribution towards meeting this need, while still receiving very significant increases in pay and benefits over the next MOU period and has also committed to finding savings from across its own operations to be redirected to the grass roots.

The March offer also provides women with the option of pursuing a fully professional sporting career and has been hailed as a landmark achievement in gender equity in sport. They have now urged the ACA to consider their proposal with a renewed sense of urgency in the best interests of players and the game.

