Cricket Australia should let us focus on ICC Champions Trophy 2017: David Warner

David Warner has said that CA shouldn't release these kind of videos as this becomes a cause of distraction for the players. (Source: Reuters)

Cricket Australia have uploaded a video on their official website explaining how the revenue shared model works and the reason behind its modification. The video was not only uploaded on their official website but it was also emailed to the players who are taking part in ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Reacting to this Australian opener David Warner has said that CA shouldn’t release these kind of videos as this becomes a cause of distraction for the players.

“If CA want to try and help us win I think they wouldn’t be releasing videos like that,” Warner said. “We have an important game coming up this week and that is our focus. The MoU can wait until after the game and the tournament.” quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

Adding more, the left-handed batsman expressed his disappointment and emphasised that the players are in England to concentrate on the Champions Trophy.

“It [the timing] is disappointing,” Warner said. “But I am not going to comment on what CA are trying to do. They obviously haven’t thought about the process. We’ve given back almost 30 million to grassroots cricket. But at the end of the day we’re here to win and if CA want to try and help us win I think they wouldn’t be releasing videos like that,” Warner further said.

Talking about the share, Warner told that the players demand a fair share of the revenue.

“As we’ve said, we just want a fair share but leave it [the negotiations] until after the games. We have 100% support with the ACA to get to the table with CA. All the players are sticking together as one.”

