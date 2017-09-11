Only in Express

Cricket Australia sends a message by supporting marriage equality

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said, "Cricket must be a welcoming environment for each and every one of us, regardless of gender, cultural heritage and – importantly in the current environment – sexuality.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 11, 2017 2:43 pm
Cricket Australia (CA) have joined hands with more than 1,600 organisations in signing an open letter of support for ‘Marriage Equality’ in the country that roots for same-sex marriage. CA chief executive James Sutherland said the decision was in keeping with the board’s vision of being a sport for all Australians.

The Australian Bureau of Statistic is due to send out postal votes for the Australian Government’s Australian Marriage Law Survey this week. Sutherland said, “Cricket must be a welcoming environment for each and every one of us, regardless of gender, cultural heritage and – importantly in the current environment – sexuality. That holds true whether you are pulling on pads for the first time in community cricket, representing your country, volunteering your time or working for a cricket organisation.”

“In 2014, we joined other leading sporting codes to announce our support of the Bingham Cup charter, which seeks to end homophobia in sport and ensure that all sports have inclusive and anti-discriminatory policies. There is still progress to be made across sport, and while cricket can always be doing more to support the LGBTI community, we hope that supporting marriage equality will send a strong message to the cricket community across Australia that we are a Sport For All.”

