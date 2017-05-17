Cricket Australia rule out mediation with Australian Cricketer’s Association in pay impasse

CA precede the expiry of the current five-year deal, which runs out at the end of June. (Source: PTI) CA precede the expiry of the current five-year deal, which runs out at the end of June. (Source: PTI)

Cricket Australia chairman,David Peever, has reportedly rejected the Australian Cricketers Association’s request for mediation talks between the CA and the ACA.

In a letter addressed to the ACA president Greg Dyer, accessed by ESPNcricinfo, Peever wrote, “The preconditions you set out in your letter are unacceptable to CA. They may be genuine issues of contention from the ACA’s perspective, however they should not be an insurmountable barrier to even commencing good faith negotiations.”

“As James Sutherland indicated in his letter to your CEO last week, the approach the ACA has taken in demanding certain preconditions be met before it is prepared to begin negotiations is the fundamental reason why no progress has been made to date,” he wrote.

“Surely a more constructive and conventional approach would have been to work through CA’s MOU proposal to agree all possible items, leaving issues where the parties may be further apart to be resolved towards the end. Such an approach generally leads to a greater understanding between parties and reduces potential conflict.”

“While I do not agree that mediation is appropriate in the current situation, out of respect for the players the present impasse needs to be broken and a mechanism found that allows good faith talks to finally start and move forward as quickly as possible,” he wrote.

“In that spirit I suggest we instruct our respective negotiating teams to recommit to the negotiation calendar, beginning at the earliest opportunity with a full day of structured talks, without preconditions.

“The objective would be to work through CA’s proposal to identify the areas of agreement or in principle agreement, and areas of ongoing disagreement. I am confident that such an exercise would find much common ground, a way forward on outstanding issues and build momentum.”

Meanwhile, ACA president Greg Dyer said “How does CA expect to get a deal done by June 30?” Dyer said. “To make inaccurate statements about negotiations not having begun is poor form and clearly not consistent with good-faith discussions.

