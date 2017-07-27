Cricket Australia proposes arbitration to resolve pay dispute with players

Australia’s proposed tour of Bangladesh, ODI series against India and the Ashes are at risk. (Source: AP) Australia’s proposed tour of Bangladesh, ODI series against India and the Ashes are at risk. (Source: AP)

The pay dispute between Cricket Australia and Australian Cricketers Association has taken a new turn and the chief executive of CA has now called for an independent arbitration if the confusion isn’t resolved in the coming week.

“I’ve been involved in the negotiations over the last month and while there’s been some progress in that time, I’ve had some increasing concerns about whether everyone is going at the same pace and dealing with this issue with the same level of urgency,” Sutherland said.

Talking about the plan put forward by the ACA, Sutherland said that it claims that there could be something like $30 million that flow to grassroots that plan but like any plan, the devil is in the detail.

“I acknowledge the ACA has put forward a document known as a peace plan, it claims that there could be something like $30 million that flow to grassroots that plan but like any plan, the devil is in the detail. And certainly, as we do our analysis on that plan, we find that cricket as whole is worse off and certainly our ability to fund greater investment in grassroots is compromised by the way that plan is put together.”

Earlier, Australia ‘A’ side boycotted their tour to South Africa where they were scheduled to play tri-series against South Africa ‘A’ and India ‘A’ while presently Australia’s proposed tour of Bangladesh, ODI series against India and the Ashes are at risk.

