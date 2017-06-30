Cricket Australia pay dispute: Why 200 players are now unemployed

Steve Smith and David Warner have been very vocal during the pay dispute. (Source: Reuters) Steve Smith and David Warner have been very vocal during the pay dispute. (Source: Reuters)

Last November, Cricket Australia and Australian Cricketers Association begin MoU negotiations over a new revenue sharing model. A month later, the talks meet their first breakdown. The players reject the fixed wages and an additional bonus model offered by CA. Talks between CA and ACA fall out and hence begins a pay dispute.

Seven moths later, 200 Australia cricketers are set to be unemployed as the pay dispute continues and players do not agree to CA’s revenue breakdown model. As the deadline for MoU — June 30 — is missed, CA maintains its stand and says that the money initially to be paid to contracted players will now go to grassroot level.

The first breakdown of the talks was when a pregnancy-of-female-players clause was leaked to the media. CA had a clause that while men can sign multi-year contracts, the female players need to sign one-year contract and they have to reveal, to the best of their knowledge, if they are pregnant. From July, these players, men and women, will be out of contracts.

The governing body of cricket in Australia has also banned players from playing any other cricket until the matter is resolved and if a player violates the rule, he or she faces suspension as per ICC rule.

There are many negatives from this dispute including doubts over Australia’s future matches. The upcoming tours of Bangladesh, India and South Africa are in doubt and so is the Ashes series.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd