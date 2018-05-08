Cricket Australia confirms no day-night Test between India and Australia

India have not played a single day-night Test match. (Source: Reuters) India have not played a single day-night Test match. (Source: Reuters)

A day after BCCI officially informed Cricket Australia that India will not be consenting to play any Day-Night Test against Australia during their tour Down Under at the end of this year, CA said that the first Test between the two teams in Adelaide starting from December 6 will not be a pink-ball affair.

Speaking to reporters a CA spokesperson said, “We can confirm that we have received advice from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that it is not prepared to participate in a proposed Day-Night Test in Adelaide this summer.” The spokesperson further added that the decision to not hold the Day-Night Test might hurt the fans, but Australia is still looking forward to hosting India there.

READ | India will not play day-night Test in Australia: BCCI writes to Cricket Australia

“Whilst we appreciate some Adelaide fans may be disappointed, we know how popular the Adelaide Test is and look forward to hosting India there in December,” the spokesperson said.

According to the current ICC Playing Conditions, a home side can only hold a Day-Night Test “with the agreement of the Visiting Board”. But in an e-mail written to CA CEO James Sutherland on Monday, BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said, “I am directed to say by the Committee of Administrators that India would begin to play in the format only in about a year’s time. Under the circumstances, I regret to say that the proposed D/N test cannot be played and all tests will have to have the conventional structure.”

READ | India Tour of Australia 2018-19: India to play 3 T20Is, 4 Tests, and 3 ODIs

With CA already hosting Day-Night Tests against New Zealand, South Africa and England in the past, and winning all three of them, the CA spokesperson said that the country will still continue to host at least one pink-ball Test each home summer. “We are committed to hosting at least one Day-Night Test each home summer as part of our continued focus to grow Test cricket, and we are excited about the Day-Night Test against Sri Lanka at the Gabba in January.”

India will visit Australia on a tour featuring three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs starting from November 21 and ending on January 18.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd