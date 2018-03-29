Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland vows not to resign

Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland will not step down from his post. (Source: Reuters) Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland will not step down from his post. (Source: Reuters)

Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland has vowed not to step down from his post in the wake of the ball tampering incident that has rocked Australian cricket. Stating that the recent events have only strengthened his resolve, Sutherland maintained that his vision is to put Australian cricket back on track, in an environment where it gathers respect and pride.

Addressing the media in Johannesburg, Sutherland said, “I’m not resigning. What’s happened the last few days has only strengthened my resolve to ensure that Aust cricket & the Aust cricket team gets back on track & back in a place where it has not only the full respect but the pride of the Aust community.”

Acknowledging Darren Lehmann’s decision to quit from his position as the head coach, the CA Chief said, “Darren Lehmann has provided fantastic service and been part of a successful team that won a World Cup and a couple of Ashes … his work ethic has been terrific and he genuinely cares for and loves his players.”

“Darren Lehmann is the coach for this Test and I wish him and the team all the best (he then says there’s a couple of months to find a replacement ahead of Australia’s next tour, which is in England in June),” he concluded by saying.

