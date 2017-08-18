Cricket Australia announces limited overs squad for India tour

Steve Smith will lead Australia during their tour of India. (Source: Express Archive) Steve Smith will lead Australia during their tour of India. (Source: Express Archive)

Cricket Australia on Friday announced the respective squads for their tour of India which will take place September-October. The ODI squad consists of 14 members while the T20I squad has 13 players. The AUstralian team would be led by Steve Smith while David Warner would play the role of his deputy.

Speaking on the selection of the ODI Squad, National Selector Trevor Hohns said:

“We believe the panel has selected a strong squad to face the tough Indian conditions, that has the right mix of pace and spin,” he said.

Nathan Coulter-Nile is back from injury and he has made a place in this team. “Nathan brings raw pace to the side with good variation. It is great to see him back from injury and we are hopeful he will have a big impact in this series,” said the national selector.

“James Faulkner is a solid One-Day campaigner and is very familiar with sub-continent conditions, coming off a very good tour of Sri Lanka last year. We hope that he will take his chance in returning to the one-day side,” he added.

“Hilton is an aggressive striker of the ball and we think his game will be well suited to the transition to short-form cricket,” concluded Hohns.

Speaking on the T20 International squad, T20 National Selector Mark Waugh said:

“The overall standards being set in the BBL and also the IPL are very high and the players selected have impressed in these tournaments,” said Waugh.

Mitchell Starc has been dropped as he is still returning from injury in right foot.

Bupa Support Staff Physiotherapist David Beakley said:

“We have recently reviewed the progress of Mitchell’s right foot injury and the healing process has been slower than we would have liked.

“Consequently, in order to ensure his best possible preparation for the Ashes, he will be unavailable for the Tour of India and will continue his rehab in Australia with an aim to have him play for New South Wales in the domestic one-day cup.”

Qantas Tour of India ODI Squad

Steve Smith (C), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

Qantas Tour of India T20 Squad

Steve Smith (C), David Warner. Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd