Cricket Association of Bengal will be unable to hold its AGM, says Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly, the president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) announced on Saturday that the body will be unable to hold its AGM, which was due later this month. The decision was made due to lack of clarity on Lodha commitee recommendations.

“Not sure what will happen next. We will wait for the Supreme Court hearing (on July 14),” the former India captain told PTI reporters after the meeting.

CAB’s legal counsel Ushanath Banerjee was present in the meeting and said the association will not be able to hold Annual General Meeting as their are already many issues pending before the Supreme Court.

“Holding of AGM will be wrongful and illegal unless the amendments as directed by the SC are effected which are in doubt as a number of issues are awaited for a final call in the apex court,” Ganguly said.

The BCCI and its members have been very casual regarding the implementation of the structural reforms which were recommended by Justice RM Lodha and approved by the Supreme Court almost a year ago.

Lodha, a former Chief Justice of India, was irritated after watching BCCI’s resistance and critical of Committee of Administrators (COA)as they were not being proactive enough, blaming the order by saying that there was no ambiguity.

But the CAB legal counsel Banerjee said: “A number of issues have been placed before the Supreme Court not only by the CAB but all over India including BCCI. The Supreme Court is saying they will hear. So till a full clarity is reached it’s difficult to implement.”

According to Lodha reforms, Ganguly will have to leave for a compulsory ‘cooling off’ of three years as he has served his three years as secretary and president at the state association.

The total tenure in cricket administration (state + BCCI) will be nine years cumulative.

