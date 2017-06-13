Cricket Association of Bengal website hacked

CAB president Sourav Ganguly is currently away for his commentary assignment in the ongoing Champions Trophy. (Source: File) CAB president Sourav Ganguly is currently away for his commentary assignment in the ongoing Champions Trophy. (Source: File)

The official website of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has been hacked and the association has lodged a complaint at the police headquarters, Lal Bazar.

A click on the http://www.cricketassociationofbengal.com says, “Due to some Technical reasons this site is temporarily deactivated.”

The site which was hacked late night on June 9 would be restored on Tuesday without any loss of data, an official said. “We have filed a written complaint with the cyber cell at Lalbazar on June 10. Police are investigating the matter and have promised us enhanced security level.

“We have been assured that the problem will get solved within the next two to three days. Hopefully, things will be sorted out soon,” CAB joint-secretary Avishek Dalmiya said.

The CAB president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly is currently away in England for his commentary assignment in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

