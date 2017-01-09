Cricket Association of Bengal seeks clarification on treasurer Biswarup Dey’s tenure

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) treasurer Biswarup Dey’s fate hangs in balance as the association has sought clarification from Justice RM Lodha committee as to whether his two years as assistant secretary would be counted in his 10 years in office.

The case in point is whether Dey will have one more year of his administrative career left as per Supreme Court diktat of cumulative nine years.

Even if the two years as assistant secretary which is not an elected post is taken out of equation, Dey will have to go into a Compulsory Cooling Off period of three years.

“A clarification is to be sought from the Justice Lodha Committee and it will be immediately effective once we get it,” CAB legal counsel Usha Nath Banerjee told a news conference after their emergent working committee meeting.

The Supreme Court is expected to name the members of the committee on January 19.

“The concerned person will automatically stand disqualified from the office if the Justice Lodha Committee clarifies that the post of assistant secretary falls under the CAB office bearers,” he added.

Dey, who had allegedly made a comment that CAB was instigating the Justice Lodha Committee in an informal meeting of the disqualified and deposed BCCI members on January 7, rubbished it.

“The treasure is alleged to have said the CAB is instigating the Justice Lodha Committee. He (Dey) however informed the house that in no way he had said so. He has highest respect for the CAB which has never supported or instigated Justice Lodha Committee in any manner,” Banerjee said.

The legal counsel further said the CAB will fall in line as per the Supreme Court’s order on January 2.

“The committee has decided that those who are disqualified as per the qualifications criteria will stand disqualified with immediate effect.”

Meanwhile the meeting also discussed about the upcoming India-England third ODI here on January 22 and announced that the ticket denominations would be Rs 500, Rs 1000 and Rs 1500.

Tickets will be distributed to the clubs on January 12-13 followed by the members on January 17-18.