Cricket Academy of Pathans to train two youngsters from Jammu and Kashmir

Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan will train two youngsters from Jammu and Kashmir, Danish Qadeer (18 years) and Shahrukh Hussein in their cricket academy in Noida. The two all-rounders inaugurated ‘Cricket Academy of Pathans’ branch in Noida in May this year with an aim to train aspiring coaches on how to be effective in coaching. The coaches will then be prepared to train youngsters by giving them useful tips and techniques.

Cricket Academy of Pathans collaborated with the Indian Army. After conducting the trials for selection in Kupwara district, Indian army selected Qadeer and Hussein.

Speaking to IANS, Irfan said,”Kids were selected by the Indian army for which they had conducted trials at Kupwara district of J&K. Out of 100 cricket enthusiasts, two were selected by the Indian Army for training under CAP.”

On being asked about youngsters’ future, Irfan said: “These kids have just enrolled in the academy. They would be going through the preliminary module of CAP and after completing the preliminary module they would advance to the other levels of CAP modules.”

After the selection process, Irfan also appreciated Indian Army’s effort to take the initiative and said that they will always promote cricket. “We are always there to support and promote cricket. It is a very noble move by the Indian Army to support these kids,” he concluded.

