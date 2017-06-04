Craig McDermott applies for India’s head coach job

Craig McDermott has applied for India’s head coach job. (Source: Reuters) Craig McDermott has applied for India’s head coach job. (Source: Reuters)

Former Australian bowler Craig McDermott has applied for the post of head coach of the Indian cricket team. McDermott while talking to Indian website Sportstar confirmed that he has submitted the application for the post.

“Yes, I have thrown my hat in the ring for India’s head coaching job,” McDermott said.

“I completed all the procedure on time, and the application was sent much earlier. “I have had aspirations for a while to be a head coach,” the Australian further added.

McDermott was the full-time bowling coach for Australia from the 2013-14 Ashes series to last year’s World T20. The former Aussie added that he was looking to get back to coaching. Apart from coaching, he was also a part of support staff for Australia who won the World Cup in 2015 at home.

“I was away from cricket coaching for a year, and now, I want to come back to it,” he said.

“I have also enjoyed my time in India, and it would be nice to serve Indian cricket,” he added.

India’s present head coach Anil Kumble is expected to end his tenure after the conclusion of ongoing ICC Champions Trophy. BCCI invited the applications for the head coach of Indian team last month.

“Applications are invited for the position of Head Coach for Indian Cricket Team (Men). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would like to call upon interested candidates to apply for the position of ‘Head Coach’ for India and Cricket Team (Men) ,” said BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary.

Apart from McDermott, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Doda Ganesh, Lalchand Rajput and former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag have also applied for the job.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd