CPL 2017 Final live score, Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: The Knight Riders and Patriots face each other in summit clash

Live CPL 2017 Final, Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: It is the first time that the Patriots have reached the final in the CPL. Live CPL 2017 Final, Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: It is the first time that the Patriots have reached the final in the CPL.

Caribbean Premier League’s fifth edition has reached its final stage. Trinbago Knight Riders will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the final. It is a rematch of the first Qualifier which was won by the Patriots. Knight Riders beat Amazon Warriors in the Eliminator with ease to reach the final. They will look to avenge the loss from Tuesday and claim a second CPL title. The Patriots finished last in 2016 but have turned around the tables to reach the final. They had never reached the play-offs before this season but have now reached the summit clash. Catch live scores and updates of the CPL 2017 final between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots here.

CPL 2017 Final Live score, Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd