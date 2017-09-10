CPL 2017: Kevon Cooper heroics give Trinbago Knight Riders second title

Trinbago Knight Riders won their second CPL title. (Source: CPL) Trinbago Knight Riders won their second CPL title. (Source: CPL)

In a dramatic finish to the final of Caribbean Premier League 2017, Trinbago Knight Riders defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to clinch the title for the second time in their franchise history. The Knight Riders were looking a spot of bother with 33 needed off the final three overs. They had only three wickets in hand but an assault that saw more boundaries in seven balls than Knight Riders total count before that in the match led them to three wicket win in the final.

Patriots had reduced Knight Riders to 90 for 7 and needed to defend 28 runs from 13 balls but Kevon Cooper finished the 18th over with a six. He hit two more sixes and a four in the 19th over and his unbeaten 29-run innings made the difference for Knight Riders.

