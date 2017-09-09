CPL 2017 Final, Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Live streaming: When and where to watch Caribbean Premier League 2017, live TV coverage, time in IST, live streaming

Caribbean Premier League 2017 final will be played in Trinidad. Caribbean Premier League 2017 final will be played in Trinidad.

Caribbean Premier League’s fifth edition has reached its final stage. The two teams who will playing for the title have been decided and the final will take place on September 10, Sunday. Trinbago Knight Riders will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the final. It is a rematch of the first Qualifier which was won by the latter. Knight Riders beat Amazon Warriors in the Eliminator with ease to set up the match. They will look to avenge the loss from Tuesday and claim the CPL 2017 title, which will be their second. The Patriots finished last in 2016 but have turned around the tables to reach the final. They had never reached the play-offs before this season but have now reached the summit clash.

When is Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2017) final between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots?

The final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2017) between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be played on Saturday, September 09, 2017. As per Indian Standard Time, it will be on Sunday, September 10, 2017.

Where is the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2017) final between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots?

The final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2017) between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

What time does the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2017) final between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots begin?

The first ball in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2017) final between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, will be bowled at 0630 hrs IST (6.30 AM IST) on Sunday. That makes it a 9 PM local time start. Toss will be conducted half an hour prior to the first ball – 6 AM IST.

Which TV channel will Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2017) final between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots live?

Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2017) final between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be broadcast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How do I live stream Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2017) final between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots?

You can watch the live streaming on of Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2017) final between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on SonyLiv. You can also follow scores and commentary on IndianExpress.com.

