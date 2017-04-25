Rajasthan Cricket Association Elections: CP Joshi faction defiant, to hold EGM on Wednesday

The tug-of-war in the Rajasthan Cricket Association continued on Tuesday with a defiant CP Joshi faction insisting on holding the body’s EGM tomorrow despite the cancellation declared by RCA general secretary Sumendra Tiwari.

The 18 of the 33 District Cricket Associations, which claimed to have suspended president Lalit Modi and top three office-bearers, announced that they would go ahead with the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) as scheduled.

“We are moving the court and plead that once the election process is started, it cannot be stopped. Moreover it should be the call of the Election Officer to take a decision. How can the general secretary call off the EGM in which elections were to take place?” questioned an official from the Joshi

faction.

“We would plead in the court that the election process should not be stopped and it should appoint new election officer and issue a fresh date for polls.

“Meanwhile, we would go ahead with the EGM and constitute a five-member committee to look after the affairs of RCA since top four officials have already been suspended in an EGM on Monday. We have the majority and we would prove it in the EGM,” he added.

Modi faction, however, rubbished the claims of suspension of its office-bearers.

With top lawyers at work, Modi has already approached the Apex Court against the decision of Registrar who had not ratified the amendments in the constitution of RCA.

“We are heading back to the days when RCA office was put under locks. We want to let these office bearers fight among themselves. The elections are due in November and before that we have to play our domestic season,” said a dejected state cricketer.

First Published on: April 25, 2017 3:35 pm