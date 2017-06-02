CP Joshi elected Rajasthan Cricket Association President

CP Joshi has been elected RCA President. (Source: Express Archive) CP Joshi has been elected RCA President. (Source: Express Archive)

Congress leader CP Joshi won the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) elections, according to ANI. Joshi and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi’s son Ruchir Modi were the front runners for the post.

ANI further reports that Joshi got 19 votes against Ruchir’s 14. The posts of Secretary and Treasurer has gone to Rajendra Nandu and Pinkesh Jain respectively. The elections were slated on April 26th but secretary Sumendra Tiwari abruptly called off process as it was believed that Joshi faction was in majority.

The Lalit Modi faction had called off the RCA elections slated for 26th April, citing legal tangles, at a stage when two days of nominations had already passed the Rajasthan High Court ordered that RCA election would take place on May 29.

Earlier, Vimal Soni, a senior member of RCA had made it clear that Ruchir won’t be given any special treatment. While speaking to ANI, Soni had said, “Ruchir, because he is Lalit Modi’s son, is not the president of RCA. Has to go through the process.”

