Cow corner goes literal! Mad cow invades cricket field, watch video

Play was interrupted during the village cricket game due to an angry cow. (Source: Mossley Cricket Club Twitter) Play was interrupted during the village cricket game due to an angry cow. (Source: Mossley Cricket Club Twitter)

Cricket matches have been stopped over the years by poor weather, crowd disruption, wet outfield, snow, excessive heat, death of a king (!), a Prime Minister to name some of the most bizarre reasons. Add one more to the list – disruption by a bovine. Play being held up by an animal is not new entirely to cricket. Remember the time in November, 2016 when a dog stopped play in Visakhapatnam during the Test between India and England. The lengthy interruption resulted in the team’s taking an early Tea. Or more recently when Sri Lanka’s ODI against South Africa was held up for over an hour as a swarm of bees swept across Johannesburg as fire extinguishers were brought in to use. In fact, bees have been the reason for previous holdups – at Feroz Shah Kotla in 2008 and Kandy in 2007.

The incident involving the cow happened during a village cricket match in England at Clarke Lane outfield during a Cheshire Cricket League match as Kerridge hosted Mossley. The cow was standing calmly at long-off boundary before speeding towards the middle of the playing area and charged at the players. The player at mid-on took evasive action to move away as the animal charged forward. The square-leg fielder did the same but umpire’s unimpressed reaction is one to leave anyone in splits. The official didn’t bother moving or even taking his hands from his pockets even as the cow ran inches away from him. An inch here or there and the umpire would have definitely suffered an injury.

The video of the incident was posted on Twitter by Mossley Cricket Club, which is celebrating its 50th year. Hilariously, the Cheshire Police asked for people to be alert for the missing cow and to report sightings. “Report of a ginger bullock at large in #Bollington. He is nervous of people and not to be approached. Please report sightings to 101,” wrote Cheshire Police on their Twitter handle.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd