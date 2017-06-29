Considering launching a mini edition of IPL in Dubai: Rajeev Shukla

Mumbai Indians had won the tenth edition of Indian Premier League. (Source: Express file photo) Mumbai Indians had won the tenth edition of Indian Premier League. (Source: Express file photo)

Chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Rajeev Shukla has confirmed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is interested in launching a mini-IPL and the most favoured venue to host the league is UAE, according to a report in Gulf News.

“One concept that we are deliberating and considering is launching a mini edition of the IPL overseas. We have seen that there is huge attraction for IPL overseas. Earlier, we used to stage our Champions League T20 abroad and that slot is still vacant. We are thinking of a mini edition in that slot,” Shukla told Gulf News. “Dubai will be most favoured destination for the mini IPL.”

UAE had earlier held the first leg of the 2014 IPL due to general elections in India and Shukla said that Dubai can host the mini-IPL. According to the report, over 2,50,000 people had tuned in to watch the UAE leg of the IPL in 2014. The games in UAE were held in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Shulka also said that next 10 years of IPL will be interesting and they are set to change the revenue model as well.

“The next 10 years are going to be interesting. We are changing the revenue sharing model. Earlier franchises took the license fee but now they will be sharing the revenue with the BCCI. Another important thing is about tenders for the broadcasters. In fact, broadcasters’ tenders will be out in July and we are expecting manifold rise in it,” he said.

While Shukla said that the governing council may think about increasing the number of teams, the number will remain eight for now.

“So far we have decided for eight teams only, otherwise the season will get extended and that will be a problem. If we go for 10 teams, we will have to stage minimum 84 matches. However, the governing council will be considering it but so far the tender will be only for eight teams,” he said.

“The Indian players had played in the IPL before the Champions Trophy and so they were already fit and were in rhythm. IPL also creates bonhomie among the players as they have been playing together for different teams.”

If the mini-IPL happens in Dubai, it will be the second cricket league in UAE. The Pakistan Super League is held in UAE and has got over $2 million each from its two editions.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd