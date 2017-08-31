Conflict of interest: Junior selector Venkatesh Prasad on KPL commentary panel

Venkatesh Prasad Venkatesh Prasad

The Indian cricket board is in a fix after its junior selection committee chairman Venkatesh Prasad decided to be a TV commentator for the Karnataka Premier League without taking its permission. The move by the former India bowler might land him in conflict-of-interest trouble, and the board is of the opinion that Prasad should resign as selector if he wants to take up the television gig.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association has roped in Star Sports to broadcast the sixth edition of the KPL that runs from September 1 to 23. In the list of commentators issued in the press release are former Australian players Brett Lee, Michael Hussey and Dean Jones, and New Zealander Daniel Vettori. Prasad is part of the Indian cricketers panel that also has VB Chandrasekhar, Sunil Joshi, Fazal Khaleel, a former Karnataka batsman, and sports presenter Charu Sharma.

Prasad’s presence has caught the BCCI unawares, as he didn’t take its permission. “He can’t do commentary in KPL. If he wants to, he will have to resign as chairman of junior selection committee committee. The new conflict of interest rules are in place and those who are employees with the BCCI can’t be part of any other venture,” a top BCCI official told The Indian Express.

The BCCI, especially the Supreme Court- appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), has come down hard on conflict of interest cases. “The BCCI has been tough on conflict of interest rules. Rahul Dravid was made to choose between India Under 19 coach job and IPL. The rule is clear: if you are on board’s payroll, you can’t work anywhere else. Everyone has to fill a declaration form now. Prasad can’t be part of KPL commentary team,” a source added. Prasad was unavailable for comment.

The conflict-of-interest issue came into sharp prominence particularly after Ramachandra Guha brought it up in his resignation letter from the CoA. Guha cited the example of Sunil Gavaskar who heads the PMG company which manages cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan to Rishabh Pant, and continues to work as BCCI commentator. Guha also mentioned how MS Dhoni was captain of the team while “holding a stake in a firm that represented some current India players”. Subsequent to Guha’s letter, the Dravid issue came to spotlight, and he relinquished his role in IPL to continue as the coach of the junior teams.

