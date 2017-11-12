Confident that Karachi stadium will be ready to host grand finale of PSL 3, says PCB Chairman Najam Sethi

Pakistan will host West Indies for three T20s. (Source: File) Pakistan will host West Indies for three T20s. (Source: File)

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi has said that the PCB is confident of hosting the final of the third edition of the Pakistan Super League. Speaking at the sidelines of the PSL draft, Sethi said, “I am confident that Karachi’s national stadium will be ready in time to host the grand finale of PSL 3. We have made a commitment to try our best to have the final in Karachi.”

“As we speak, the National Logistics Cell (NLC) is working overtime and they have promised to get Karachi stadium ready to host the final in March,” he added.

The third edition of Pakistan Super League will feature six teams, with the addition of a new franchise in Multan Sultans.

The inaugural season saw Islamabad United as the league winners as they defeated Quetta Gladiators in the final. Gladiators lost twice in the final as they did not manage to win against Peshawar Zalmi in the previous edition, losing back to back finals.

Earlier, Najam Sethi had also claimed that as many as eight matches in the next edition of the PSL will be held in Pakistan. Speaking to the Express Tribune, he had said, “This time around we are going to hold eight matches in Pakistan.Two doubleheaders will take place in Karachi and two doubleheaders will take place in Lahore,” he had said.

