Complete list of bowlers who have taken hat-trick in ODIs

The second ODI between India and Australia witnessed a historic moment at the Eden Gardens when India’s slow left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav became India’s third bowler to take a hat-trick in ODIs after Chetan Sharma and Kapil Dev. Kuldeep’s hat-trick is 43rd overall in the history of one-day cricket. Chasing 253, Australia were five down for 148 runs when Kuldeep came to the party and clinched three wickets in three balls which included Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins’ dismissals.
Here is the full list of bowlers who have taken a hat-trick in the ODIs:
Jalal-ud-Din
Bruce Reid
Chetan Sharma
Wasim Akram
Wasim Akram
Kapil Dev
Aaqib Javed
Danny Morrison
Waqar Younis
Saqlain Mushtaq
Eddo Brandes
Anthony Stuart
Saqlain Mushtaq
Chaminda Vaas
Mohammad Sami
Chaminda Vaas
Brett Lee
James Anderson
Steve Harmison
Charl Langeveldt
Shahadat Hossain
Jerome Taylor
Shane Bond
Lasith Malinga
Andrew Flintoff
Farveez Maharoof
Abdur Razzak
Kemar Roach
Lasith Malinga
Lasith Malinga
Dan Christian
Thisara Perera
Clint McKay
Rubel Hossain
Prosper Utseya
Taijul Islam
Steve Finn
JP Duminy
Kagiso Rabada
James Faulkner
Taskin Ahmed
Wanidu Hasaranga
Kuldeep Yadav
India went on to win the second ODI against Australia by 50 runs at the Eden Gardens, leading the five-match series 2-0.
