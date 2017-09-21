Complete list of bowlers who have taken hat-trick in ODIs

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins to complete his hat-trick. (Source: AP) Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins to complete his hat-trick. (Source: AP)

The second ODI between India and Australia witnessed a historic moment at the Eden Gardens when India’s slow left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav became India’s third bowler to take a hat-trick in ODIs after Chetan Sharma and Kapil Dev. Kuldeep’s hat-trick is 43rd overall in the history of one-day cricket. Chasing 253, Australia were five down for 148 runs when Kuldeep came to the party and clinched three wickets in three balls which included Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins’ dismissals.

Here is the full list of bowlers who have taken a hat-trick in the ODIs:

Jalal-ud-Din

Bruce Reid

Chetan Sharma

Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram

Kapil Dev

Aaqib Javed

Danny Morrison

Waqar Younis

Saqlain Mushtaq

Eddo Brandes

Anthony Stuart

Saqlain Mushtaq

Chaminda Vaas

Mohammad Sami

Chaminda Vaas

Brett Lee

James Anderson

Steve Harmison

Charl Langeveldt

Shahadat Hossain

Jerome Taylor

Shane Bond

Lasith Malinga

Andrew Flintoff

Farveez Maharoof

Abdur Razzak

Kemar Roach

Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga

Dan Christian

Thisara Perera

Clint McKay

Rubel Hossain

Prosper Utseya

Taijul Islam

Steve Finn

JP Duminy

Kagiso Rabada

James Faulkner

Taskin Ahmed

Wanidu Hasaranga

Kuldeep Yadav

India went on to win the second ODI against Australia by 50 runs at the Eden Gardens, leading the five-match series 2-0.

