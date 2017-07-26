Common Q for managerial aspirants: How to handle Kumble vs Kohli?

There was more or less a consensus about the sanctity of the dressing room that Kohli spoke about in reference to the Kumble tweet post his decision to step down. (File) There was more or less a consensus about the sanctity of the dressing room that Kohli spoke about in reference to the Kumble tweet post his decision to step down. (File)

How would you have dealt with the Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli rift?

This was the one question common to the 12 candidates appearing for interviews in Mumbai and Delhi for the job of Indian team manager on Tuesday. The question wasn’t surprising since the decision to appoint a full-time professional manager for the first time ever in Indian cricket history comes on the back of the ugly captain-coach face-off that ended with Kumble resigning from his post.

There were three managers who were part of the Indian dressing room during Kumble’s year-long tenure at the helm of the team. But none of them provided even a hint of any issue between the coach and captain. In this backdrop, the CoA, to avoid a repeat of such oversight in the future, invited applications for the post of a professional manager.

The candidates, who were flown in from all across the country, were asked what they would have done if they were the manager during Kumble’s reign. They were grilled about how they would have handled a potential “rift”, both in terms of not letting it arise in the first place and also having to deal with the media if it did regardless.

Some of them, it’s learnt, were of the opinion that the captain would be handed complete autonomy and authority while most said that such an issue shouldn’t arise again, or at least be resolved at the earliest.

There was more or less a consensus about the sanctity of the dressing room that Kohli spoke about in reference to the Kumble tweet post his decision to step down, with the candidates speaking about keeping team matters confined to the dressing room without completely alienating the media.

Full-time pro

The appointment of a professional full-time manager would also ensure that the post isn’t filled, like it is now, by members of the various state associations on an ad-hoc basis.

The BCCI had announced its unprecedented move to appoint a full-time manager a few weeks ago and received 33 applications. Those on the short list included a current junior selector, current player, a match referee, a retired navyman-cum-administrator and a coach who has worked with Indian team off-spinner R Ashwin.

The BCCI is yet to declare the name of the full-time manager and it’s learnt they will do so only after consulting acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and CoA chief Vinod Rai.

In their advertisement for the job, BCCI had made it clear that “Conflict resolution and negotiation skills are mandatory requisites of a candidate and should be able to demonstrate abilities/situations that have been successfully managed during their career”.

The board has checks and balances in place, in theory, with managers of the team supposedly filing reports at the end of each tour. However, the only report they received came from the last manager, who was in England for the ICC Champions Trophy in June.

