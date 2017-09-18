Committee of Administrators sends draft resolution to state units for fund release

The COA that they are facing fund crunch as they have not received grants from the BCCI. (Source: PTI) The COA that they are facing fund crunch as they have not received grants from the BCCI. (Source: PTI)

The Committee of Administrators (COA) has instructed all the state units to sign a draft resolution prepared by them in order to get funds for hosting India’s international matches this season.

India are playing an unprecedented 23 international matches including 11 ODIs, 9 T20s and 3 Test matches against Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka respectively.

Already some of the state units have written to the COA that they are facing fund crunch as they have not received grants from the BCCI.

Knowing well that it could be a pressure tactic from the defiant state units, the COA has made it clear that non-compliance with regards to Lodha Committee reforms means that they won’t get the funds.

As for the payments to various third parties — goods and services provider and vendors are concerned — BCCI will make direct payments and also have the said amount debited from each unit’s suspense accounts. The definition of suspense account goes like this: “A suspense account is an account in the general ledger in which amounts are temporarily recorded.

It is used because the proper account could not be determined at the time that the transaction was recorded”.

The two-part draft resolution that COA wants the associations to sign states: “RESOLVED THAT the (Name of the Association) is agreeable to undertake, implement and support the reforms as proposed by the Hon’ble Justice Lodha Committee and accepted by the Hon’ble Supreme Court vide judgement dated 18th July 2016 in letter and spirit.

“RESOLVED FURTHER THAT in the event the Hon’ble Supreme Court passes any further orders in relation to the recommendations of the Hon’ble Justice Lodha Committee and/or the judgement dated 18th July 2016, such orders shall also be accepted and implemented within one month thereof.”

The COA is not at all amused that state associations are continuously defying the Lodha diktat.

“It is regrettable that there is continued defiance by the defaulting State Associations in complying with the aforesaid orders. This has the potential of prejudicially affecting cricketing activity.”

