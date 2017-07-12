Committee of Administrators hail Cricket Advisory Committee on picking Ravi Shastri as the head coach

Former skipper and member of CAC Sourav Ganguly at a press conference. (Source: PTI) Former skipper and member of CAC Sourav Ganguly at a press conference. (Source: PTI)

The Committee of Administrators (COA) on Wednesday hailed the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC)for picking Ravi Shastri as the new head coach for India’s cricket list.

CAC comprising Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, replaced Anil Kumble as the head coach with Shastri and Zaheer Khan as bowling coach till the 2019 World Cup and Rahul Dravid as batting consultant.

In a statement released by the BCCI, CoA said, “The Cricket Advisory Committee has made its recommendation regarding the coach. It is a comprehensive recommendation covering all aspects of the coaching requirement of any team.”

“They (CAC) have applied themselves to the cause at hand with dedication and commitment. This is exactly what we had expected from a committee of such distinguished cricketers. On behalf of all interested in ‘Cricket India’, BCCI and the COA, I thank them for the service so willingly rendered by them. We

accept their recommendation in totality.”

The statement further said that a coach is like backroom support for the team and captain the leader. “The captain is the leader and the gladiator on the ground. Any team is always built around the leadership qualities and professionalism of the captain. He is the face of the team. The coach has to provide backroom support.”

“It is with this objective in mind that the job of selection of a coach was entrusted to three of the most experienced former players/captains of the Indian team. They have been in the thick of it all themselves. Now that they have made the choice, we sincerely feel that the new combination will steward the team to number 1 position in the World Cup.

The announcement was followed by high drama after Kumble stepped down stating that Kohli had reservations with his style. “We need to put the immediate past events to rest and wish the team, the captain, coach and support staff a very ‘happy Innings’ in the run up to the World Cup,” the COA

added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd