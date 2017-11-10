#ParadisePapers

Coming closer to graveyard with every breath, says Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh lashed out on social media, calling the climate in North India 'hell'.

November 10, 2017
Harbhajan Singh called the current climate situation a serious issue.
With a thick smog hanging over North India for the past three days, Harbhajan Singh raised concerns and lashed out on social media at the ‘ignorant’ who think it will return back to normalcy next month.

In two tweets, Harbhajan said that we are coming closer to death with every breath we take in this ‘hell’ climate. He also said that it is getting worse every day. He tweeted, “We have made our climate a hell..with every breath we r coming closer to our graveyard.. #seriousissue #warningsign #endisnear”

“Biggest problem is we r so ignorant we feels this is fine it will get better next month bt truth is it’s getting worst everyday every month”

Even former cricketer Virender Sehwag posted one of his witty ‘fill in the blanks’ tweet saying, “Dilli me Itna Kohra Hai ki ______________. Fill in the blanks.”

After seeing the alarming pollution level after Diwali last month, Sehwag had tweeted, “Sad to see this. It’s a common site in Punjab – Haryana. Need measures to help address this & prevent smog and pollution.”

